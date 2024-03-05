Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,638 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.