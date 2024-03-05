Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 675 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 180,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

