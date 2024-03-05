Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

