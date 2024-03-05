Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

NYSE:FLT opened at $281.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.78 and its 200 day moving average is $263.76. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

