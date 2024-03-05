Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.