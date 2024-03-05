Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 167.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

OMC stock opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

