Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

