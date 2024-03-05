Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

