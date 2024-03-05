Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.56 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

