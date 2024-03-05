Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 180.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 281,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

