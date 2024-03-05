Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

