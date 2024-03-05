Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.06 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $212.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.92. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

