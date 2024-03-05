Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

