Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,470,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 233.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.