Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.20 and its 200-day moving average is $227.71. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

