Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.