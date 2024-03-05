Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $222.96 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

