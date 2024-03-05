Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.51 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

RARE stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.