Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

