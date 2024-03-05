Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,083 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,560,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $308.04 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

