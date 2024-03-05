Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,190 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

