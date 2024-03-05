Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,989 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ATO opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

