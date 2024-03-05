Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 437 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

FDS opened at $465.14 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.