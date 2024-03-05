Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 645 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $346.73 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $352.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.