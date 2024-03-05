Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 881 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.18% of Precision Drilling worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $73.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

