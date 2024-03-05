Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of BG opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

