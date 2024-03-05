Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Ryanair by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,318,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ryanair by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

