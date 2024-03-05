Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $7,565,568. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

