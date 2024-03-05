Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $307.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $315.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

