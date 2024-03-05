Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 311 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

EFX opened at $269.17 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.18.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

