Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 40,399 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.