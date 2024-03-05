Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 49,140 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.92. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

