Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.56 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 44.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,530,920. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

