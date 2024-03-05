Bankers (LON:BNKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.00

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.38), with a volume of 317786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.38).
Bankers Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Bankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Bankers Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bankers
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.