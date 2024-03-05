Barclays Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $119.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:DLR opened at $153.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.