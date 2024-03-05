Barclays Trims Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Target Price to $102.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

VAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Valaris has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

