BARK (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of BARK opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.53. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). BARK had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

