Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $7.29. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 3,303 shares.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

