BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. BayCom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BayCom by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,062,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

