BayCom Corp (BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 12th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

BayCom Stock Performance

BayCom stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BayCom by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BayCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BayCom by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

