BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBBB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

BBB Foods Company Profile

NYSE TBBB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.