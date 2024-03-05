BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.
BBB Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.92.
BBB Foods Company Profile
