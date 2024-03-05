BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBBB opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

