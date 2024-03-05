BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods
BBB Foods Stock Performance
About BBB Foods
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BBB Foods
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.