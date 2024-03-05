BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

TBBB stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

