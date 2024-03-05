Benchmark Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $105.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $96.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99. Trex has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,419 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

