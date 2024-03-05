Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
