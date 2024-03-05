Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

