Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 14th

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3521 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

