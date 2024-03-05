BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44 on March 28th

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BHP Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

