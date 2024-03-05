BHP Group Limited (BHP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44 on March 28th

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. BHP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

BHP stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

