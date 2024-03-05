Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 22nd

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of BGFV stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
