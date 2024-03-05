Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 22nd

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

