Biodesix’s (BDSX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Biodesix Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $49,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,918.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,128 shares of company stock valued at $173,035 in the last three months. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

